Demi Lovato used artificial intelligence to get some laughter as she asked ChatGPT to roast her.
The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of her fiancé Jordan Lutes reading out the painful roast the program generated for her.
“Oh you mean the artist formerly known as Confident but now more like Confused?” Lutes began in the video shared on Friday, March 14th.
“Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing food chain,” he went on.
“One minute they’re punk rock, the next they’re singing pop ballads and somewhere in between they’re beefy with a frozen yogurt sauce. Like babes just pick a lane or at least a consistent genre,” he added.
ChatGPT had even more attacks under its belt, as it continued, “And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics. What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent? Because your career path is giving through darts at a vision board well blindfolded.”
However, the software did end on a positive note, as it concluded with, “But hey credit where credit is due. Demi’s voice is undeniable. If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal chords.”
Lovato looked amused as she asked, “So you think I’m a good singer?”
The couple announced their engagement in December 2023 after Lutes proposed to her with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring.
