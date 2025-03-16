Kylie Jenner’s breathtaking red latex shoot comes with bittersweet goodbye

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner lit up social media with a stunning tribute to her late hairstylist Jesús Guerrero, sharing a series of striking photos from one of their last shoots together.

Jenner turned up the heat on her Instagram, sharing stunning photos of herself in a curve-hugging red latex dress. However, with confidence and glamour, the reality star struck flawless poses, flaunting her signature style.

The talented hairstylist and Jenner's best friend passed away unexpectedly in February at just 34, leaving the fashion world heartbroken.

While sharing the shocking news, the mother or two wrote: "It was hard for me to let go of these photos because it was one of the last few times @jesushair touched my hair."

"We had such a fun work day and then went out to dinner after as we do. Ughh I miss u sm my angel," she added.

Kylie's touching tribute to the late fashion icon struck a chord with fans, who filled the comments with love and heartfelt condolences.

Before his sudden passing, Guerrero had been working with Hollywood's icons like Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello and more, during their trip to the United Arab Emirates.