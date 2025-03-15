Diddy fights back against latest federal charges

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently behind bars under some serious charges, is now fighting back against the latest legal troubles coming his way.
The rapper and producer has pleaded not guilty to new federal charges, making it clear he’s ready to fight.
Diddy showed up in a Manhattan court on Friday (03.14.25) to answer claims that he made his employees work exhausting hours with little to no rest.
The I'll Be Missing You rapper is also accused of manipulating his former employees through fears, such as threats, financial control, or even physical harm.
On top of that, federal officials claimed that he forced at least one ex-employee into unwanted sexual acts.
However, Diddy has denied all the allegations.
His lawyers pushed back on the original May 5 trial date, saying they needed more time to build their defense.
Diddy, founder of Bad Boy Records, is now under deep water with charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.
