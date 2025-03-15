Jack Nicholson's son opens about 'pressure' that comes with having famous dad

Ray Nicholson rose to fame with horror film 'Smile 2'

Ray, son of three-time Academy Award winner Jack Nicholson, never wanted to be an actor in the first place.

Jack has a huge name in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Some of his most notable works include films like As Good As It Gets, The Shining, The Bucket List, Something’s Gotta Give and many more.

He is widely known to play the most iconic 'Joker' in the 1989 Batman movie.

The 33-year-old, who recently starred in Parker Finn’s Horror Mystery Smile 2, opened that he questioned himself on his first day of shoot if he was good enough.

He recalled asking himself, “Was that good enough for seven Oscars?”

Where the Ray wants to make his own identity in the industry, he also wants to make sure that he doesn’t ruin his father’s reputation.

For which, Nicholson says, “There was this crippling pressure I put on myself.”

While talking to PEOPLE, the Borderline actor also revealed that he did not want to be an actor initially.

As a child, “I wanted to be an astronaut, and then maybe a sports agent.” He continued, “I later realized that, yeah, deep down I’d always wanted to do this.”

The young American actor made his acting debut in 2006 with a film named The Benchwarmers.