Palace issues final verdict on Prince Andrew’s future with royal family

Buckingham Palace cleared the air about Prince Andrew and what the future holds for him in the royal family after a new blunder.

The Duke of York has found himself in hot water again as allegations of inappropriate behaviour emerged once again, but this time by a former masseuse.

King Charles and Prince William, who were already frustrated with the Duke are reportedly looking towards a stricter action to avoid any more scandals popping up in the news.

Moreover, when asked for a comment about the latest scandal, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital that “they cannot speak for the duke as he's not a working royal”.

According to Daily Mail, the masseuse, named Monique Giannelloni, confirmed she has a memoir coming out that details her encounter with Andrew at the Buckingham Palace. She claimed that the disgraced royal behaved “inappropriately” towards her.

Meanwhile, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has claimed that the future king, William, wants his uncle to “vanish from public view” as he is fed up with him and his scandals.

Moreover, King Charles is also “beyond exasperated” and has disassociated himself with him publicly “to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family”.