Dua Lipa shares unseen photos from new music video with Jennie Kim

Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim commanded attention with bold fashion statements.

On Friday, March 14, the Levitating singer posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the music video for latest track, Handlebars, her new collaboration with the BLACKPINK star.

Among other pictures, one stunning snapshot shows the One Kiss singer in a sheer beaded dress posing on top of a large blue heart-shaped prop.

The following slides included selfies taken by Jennie and Lipa, both 29, wearing a floral patterned bodysuit and sheer white dress, respectively.

In addition to the pictures, the carousel also has some short clips in which the New Rules songstress was striking sultry poses in front of a green screen and strutting in a dress layered with giant black fur coat.

The duo’s fans couldn’t get enough of the two superstars, with one fan gushing over the them, saying, "JENNIExDUA THE ICONIC DUO [crown emoji] QUEENS THANKS TO BOTH OF YOU FOR HANDLEBARS [red heart and fire emoji]."

"You guys are gorgeous," added another. Meanwhile, a third fan remarked, "Slay Queens" with row of heart emoji.

It is pertinent to note that the single from Jennie’s newly released album, Ruby, became an instant fan favourite, prompting the pop stars to surprise their admirers with a music video for the song.