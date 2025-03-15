Kate Hudson can’t stand one of son’s tattoos: ‘It’s gotta go’

Kate Hudson shares which tattoo of her son Ryder she wants removed

Kate Hudson is a supportive mom, but she has certain boundaries when it comes to her kids having tattoos.

During the March 13 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, the Almost Famous star revealed her oldest son Ryder Robinson has "quite a few" inkings, however, there’s one tat that made her "draw a line as a mother."

"Ryder got a tattoo that I hate so much," the mother of three confessed, adding, "I’m like, nope. That’s coming off."

The unacceptable ink art in question is a scribble, which Hudson’s 21-year-old son has engraved on his calf.

"It’s gotta go, and he’s gonna get it taken off," the A Little Bit of Heaven actress emphasised.

In addition, her firstborn’s collection of tattoos includes some mommy-approved art, including "CBR" ink.

The tattoo located on his arms stands for the initials of his sisters Cheyenne Genevieve (Ryder's sister and Hudson's ex-husband Chris Robinson's daughter with ex-wife Allison Bridges), Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa and brother Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

For the unversed, Hudson, 45, welcomed Ryder when she was married to The Black Crowes' front man Chris from 2000 to 2007.

Bellamy, 13, is from her relationship with Muse singer Matt Bellamy, with whom the Academy Award nominee was engaged from 2011 to 2014.

Meanwhile, Hudson shares her six-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.