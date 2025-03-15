Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after her pal's brutal dig at Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson made the first statement after her friend called out Meghan Markle following the release of her cooking series, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

The Duchess of York released a delightful video message in which she was seen giving a surprise to her sister at a charitable event.

In a video, Sarah was seen making an unexpected appearance at her sister's event related to animal rights. The two shared a warm hug and laughed at their encounter.

The Duchess wrote, "A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron."

She added, "Nothing better than combining family time and championing deserving animals who’ve served us so selflessly."

It is important to note that Sarah's message came after her family friend and British socialite Tamara Beckwith dubbed Meghan 'dreadful' for disrespecting the royal family.

In conversation with the Mail, she revealed that she "won't be watching" the Duchess' cooking series.

She said, "I don't understand how you can disrespect my Queen, and there's no way you can convince me that wasn't blatant disrespect. It's just dreadful and she's dreadful. I don't want to be mean, but she's just not my people."