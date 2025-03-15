Gisele Bündchen steps out with newborn son, boyfriend in Miami

Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying a stroll in Miami with her newborn son, whom she shares with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

This marked the first public appearance of the supermodel and her baby since she gave birth earlier this year.

Bündchen, 44, was photographed walking with her son strapped to her chest in a baby carrier, while also walking her dog. She wore a pair of Alo Yoga leggings, a white hat, and sunglasses to shield her face from the sun.

According to People magazine, the Brazillian model is "doing well" and focusing on her family after welcoming her third baby. "Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content," the insider shared.

"She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived," the source added. "She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim."

Bündchen is also mom to daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, with ex Tom Brady. Her newborn son's middle name is River, a sweet nod to nature.

After news broke that Bündchen was expecting again, a source close to the model told the outlet that she was "excited to embrace this new chapter openly." Bündchen "received many positive messages and congratulations," said the insider.