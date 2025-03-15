Ellen Pompeo makes shocking confession about daughter

Ellen Pompeo, the famed Dr. Meredith Grey from 'Grey’s Anatomy', has made a shocking confession about her daughter’s life.

The actress is currently busy promoting her next on-screen appearance – her first major project in 20 years: Good American Family.

During her recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 55-year-old revealed the truth about her popular ABC medical drama.

'The Catch Me If You Can' actress, though she is happy to see the long-running drama see its 20th season, is uncomfortable with the idea to let her youngest daughter, Sienna, watch the show.

Pompeo explained that her elder daughter has watched the show and now her 10-year-old wants to do it too.

But Patrick Demsey’s reel-life wife doesn’t want her to see her mother in her “underwear on television just yet”.

The mother of three also detailed the dilemma surrounding the pressing issue.

The music producer Chris Ivery’s partner shared that “a lot of kids in her class have seen” the show while it is only her daughter who hasn’t”.

For the unversed, the 'Good American Family' is an upcoming true crime drama series set to premiere in March 2025 on Hulu. The series created by Katie Robbins features Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass and Imogen Faith Reid among other stars.