Liam Payne's ex Cheryl takes sigh of relief as her stalker is finally put behind bars

Cheryl and Liam share son named Bear

Cheryl Ann Tweedy, Liam Payne’s former partner, finally feels relieved months after singer’s death.

Reportedly, the 41-year-old was being stalked by a man named Daniel Bannister, who was already a convicted killer.

Last year in December, Daniel was sent a restraining order by the court on a complaint filed by the Girls Aloud singer for coming to her residence and ringing the bell.

Before being slapped with a restraining order, the 50-year-old stalker showed up Cheryl’s home twice.

Terrified Call My Name vocalist immediately turned to the police after witnessing Bannister outside her house.

She informed them at the time, "I knew this was Daniel because I have had previous incidents where Daniel has come to my property.”

"I was concerned he was looking for a way into the property."

Tweedy also told the police that she was expecting her son to be back home from the cinema, and she does not want him to see the Daniel.

Parachute singer admitted, "I want to protect my child from any harm."

On Friday, District Judge Arvind Sharma at the Wycombe Magistrates’ Court finally jailed the stalker for 16 weeks straight.

For the unversed, Cheryl shared son Bear with Liam, who passed away tragically on October 16, 2024, in Argentina.