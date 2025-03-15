King Charles sends private letter after key meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles penned a personal letter just days after he held an important meeting at the Buckingham Palace to mark an important event.

The monarch, who is also the head of state of Canada, welcomed officers from the Canadian parliament to the Palace for a private meeting to discuss crucial matters concerning national and international affairs earlier this week.

On Friday, the new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, swore allegiance to the King during the ceremony in Ottawa and paid tribute to the country’s “proud British heritage” in a speech later.

It has now been revealed that the newly-appointed Prime Minister – who has taken the position after former PM Justin Trudeau resigned in January – received a private letter from the King. However, the contents of the letter have not been made public.

During his speech at the ceremony, Carney said, “The ceremony we just witnessed reflects the wonder of a country built on the bedrock of three peoples, indigenous, French and British.”

He continued, “The Office of the Governor General links us through the crown and across time to Canada’s proud British heritage.”

The meeting which was held at the Palace lasted for around 30 minutes during which Charles received the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada.

The position of Usher of the Black Rod, which originated approximately 600 years ago, is a senior protocol officer in the Canadian Parliament. He was also given a new ceremonial sword.