Jonathan Majors reveals being victim of ‘abuse’ since childhood

Jonathan Majors on facing child abuse

Jonathan Majors have had his share of nightmares.

The actor is sharing a deeply personal chapter of his life, opening up about the abuse he endured as a child and how it has shaped his journey.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Creed III actor revealed that he experienced abuse from both men and women starting at the age of nine.

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” Majors, now 35, shared. “From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f–ked up.”

Growing up without his father, who left when he was eight, Majors said he recently told his mother about his past.

Her reaction was one of deep emotion and regret.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family,’” he explained.

Majors also spoke about how confronting his trauma has led to personal reflection and accountability.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself,” he said.

The actor acknowledged the importance of writing his own narrative, choosing growth over self-destruction.

“Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything,” he said. “None of those narratives is beneficial.”

Instead, Majors is focused on learning and evolving.

“Have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow,” he emphasized.

Majors has gradually stepped back into the public eye following his December 2023 conviction in a case involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jabbari accused Majors of assaulting her during a car ride, claiming he had a pattern of rage and aggression. The altercation resulted in minor injuries and led to legal proceedings.

Majors maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty and stating he has never hit a woman.

In a split verdict, the jury found him guilty of assault and harassment, though he was acquitted of two other charges of assault and aggravated harassment. While the court determined he had caused injuries, it ruled that they were unintentional.

Rather than serving jail time, Majors was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long domestic violence intervention program.

As he moves forward, the actor appears focused on self-growth, facing his past while working toward a better future.