Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs getting old during prolonged legal assault trouble

Sean "Diddy" Combs

All the legal trouble seems to be taking its toll.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making headlines once again, but this time, it's not for his music or business ventures, a new legal issue.

The hip-hop mogul recently appeared in court, sporting a striking new look—gray hair and a full beard—while facing serious legal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

His not-guilty plea comes as he remains in custody at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he has been detained since his arrest in September.

While cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, sketches from the hearing captured Combs in a beige jumpsuit, a stark contrast to his usual high-fashion appearances, as per E! News.

His mother, Janice Combs, and his children, Christian "King" Combs and Chance Combs, showed their support, holding hands as they left the courthouse.

Combs’ legal battle has been ongoing, and despite being denied bail multiple times, he is actively engaged in his defense.

According to a court filing obtained in December, the 55-year-old has access to a laptop in prison to review case-related documents.

The order states, "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM."

But how is Combs handling life behind bars? His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously commented on the challenges, noting, "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it."