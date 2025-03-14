Simone Ashley set to embark on music career after breakup

Simone Ashley set to embark on new music career after breakup

Simone Ashley has recently decided to embark on a music career after her split from boyfriend of three years, Constantin Tino Klein.

While speaking to Daily Mail, the Bridgerton star revealed she wanted to channelise her heartbreak into music.

“Sometimes I feel a song is storytelling and sometimes songs that were maybe written from a place of heartbreak end up being a dance cry banger,” explained the 29-year-old.

Simone noted, “One of my songs has been influenced by heartbreak. There was one song that was written from a place of heartbreak.”

“It was a really grey weekend when I was writing it, then when we went to the studio, the sun came out and I had a few months of distance from the song and it turned into something really positive,” stated the This Tempting Madness actress.

Meanwhile, Simone also declared that she’s in her “single era” following her split from Constantin.

In a new interview with DEFINED magazine, the actress reflected on “defying the social expectations” of women, saying she won’t adhere to the stereotypical pressures that women face once they hit 30s

“I am just really trying to focus on everything that I am grateful for in my life right now. I kind of defy any social expectations for women to have pressure to settle,” added Simone.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in upcoming rom-com Picture This.