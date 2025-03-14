Gene Hackman’s estate fights to keep tragic death scene photos private

The authorities discovered the couple were found dead in separate rooms of their residence

The estate of the Hollywood icon Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, is reportedly working to prevent the pubic release of sensitive images reated to their deaths.

As of the latest update, the authorities discovered the couple were found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe, New Mexico residence on February 26.

However, it was later discovered that Arakawa, 65, had passed away around February 11, while Hackman, 95, died several days later on February 18, reported DailyMail.

According to the Associated Press, Hackman’s estate is seeking to block access to the autopsy reports, investigative documents, and, most notably, any photogrpahs from the scene.

It comes amid the new twist emerges in light of actor’s $80million fortune’s division.

The recent reports that have emerged revealed that Hackman had named Arakawa as the successor trustee of his estate leaving his ample wealth in her hands.

However, with both now deceased, questions arise over how the estates will be distributed, particularly concerning Hackman’s chidren, Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie.