Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury seen together amid reunion buzz

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have once again sparked reunion speculation after being spotted together at Manchester Airport on Thursday.

The former Love Island couple, both 25, who share a two-year-old daughter, Bambi, stunned fans with their breakup announcement in August. Indeed it was hard for their fans to digest!

However, fans could expect a reunion after the airport sighting and the release of Molly- Mae’s Amazon Prime documentary Behind it All in Janauary.

Reports now suggest that the couple is planning to confirm their reconciliation in line with the final episodes of the series.

To note, the couple reportedly enjoyed a luxurious Valentine’s Day retreat at Estelle in Oxfordshire where they stayed at the exclusive five-star resort, known for its hefty per-night accomodations.