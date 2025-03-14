Prince William’s Aston Villa obsession will surprise you!

Prince William’s Aston Villa obsession will surpise you!

It is of no surprise that Prince William is a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, but his obsession with his match day superstitions comes as a big surprise to his royal fans.

The future King was seen cheering on Wednesday as his favourite team secured a historic spot in the Champions League quarter finals.

King Charles beloved son, has now shared his deep love for the team runs-including some quirky game-day superstitions.

In a previous interview, William revealed that his obsession took a new turn in 2016, largely due to the convenience of smartphones, which allowed him to track results and analyze statistics.

Not just that, in fact the Prince even follows certain match-day rituals in the hope of bringing good luck to his team. Among his more unusual habits is the assigning of seating arrangements to his children when watching Villa play.

To note, his eldest son Prince George often spotted at games alongside him.



