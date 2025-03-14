Prince William’s Aston Villa obsession will surprise you!

It is of no surprise that Prince William is a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, but his obsession with his match day superstitions comes as a big surprise to his royal fans.
The future King was seen cheering on Wednesday as his favourite team secured a historic spot in the Champions League quarter finals.
King Charles beloved son, has now shared his deep love for the team runs-including some quirky game-day superstitions.
In a previous interview, William revealed that his obsession took a new turn in 2016, largely due to the convenience of smartphones, which allowed him to track results and analyze statistics.
Not just that, in fact the Prince even follows certain match-day rituals in the hope of bringing good luck to his team. Among his more unusual habits is the assigning of seating arrangements to his children when watching Villa play.
To note, his eldest son Prince George often spotted at games alongside him.
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ also star Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya
Meghan Markle receives message from Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's family member
The Prince of Wales explains he's 'lost his chance' to acquire the trait himself
Russell Brand under fire for not delivering two books by publishing house
Travis Kelce disappoints Taylor Swift with major life decision
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker embrace their different paces in life