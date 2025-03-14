Disney drops 1st 'Freakier Friday' trailer with Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

The onscreen mother-daughter duo will discover that 'lightning might indeed strike twice'

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back for another body-swap adventure over two decades later!

Disney released the first teaser for Freakier Friday on — you guessed it — Friday, March 14, reuniting Lohan, 38, and Curtis, 66, in the sequel to their beloved 2003 comedy Freaky Friday.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film sees the mother-daughter duo navigating a new identity crisis, but this time, Anna (Lohan) is a mom herself.

“The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” reads the official synopsis.

Fans have speculated about a sequel for years, and Disney confirmed the project in June 2023.

Lohan told People magazine in March 2024 that the film was "in the process," and by August, filming had wrapped.

“It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full,” Lohan shared on Instagram, calling Curtis “a joy” to work with.

Returning cast members include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, and Christina Vidal Mitchell, while newcomers like Vanessa Bayer and Manny Jacinto join the mix. Lohan also revealed that Jacinto plays her husband in the film.