Wednesday Season 2: Jenna Ortega promises more thrills and mystery

Jenna Ortega, who played the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in the hit series, never gets tired of bringing the dark and quirky character to life.

The 22-year-old stunning actress is back as Wednesday in the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, as gave a shoutout to executive producer Tim Burton, who also directed a few episodes, for keeping everyone’s spirits high.

Jenna share with E! News: "Tim really had a ball. Everything is very graphic and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day."

"Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy. Sometimes it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday."

Jenna teased that the new season of Wednesday is going to be even better, with more surprises and plenty of the dark fun fans love.

She continued: "Some of the footage that we shot in 'Wednesday' season two, especially in the last episode, is some of my favourite footage from the show.

"Which is very exciting for me."

The wait for Wednesday season two isn’t over yet, but fans won’t have to hold their breath for too long. The hit Netflix series is set to return in 2025, though the exact date is still under wraps.