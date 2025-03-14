Gigi Hadid faces wardrobe malfunction at red carpet after rare interview

Gigi Hadid attends red carpet event after dishing on Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her stylish ensemble as she stepped out for a promotional event.

The 29-year-old supermodel handled the mishap gracefully as she carried on with a cheerful expression.

Hadid donned a long sleeveless yellow frock, with a transparent, gold-tinted PVC coat, which had a gaping hole right in front, inches above the hem.

The Guest in Residence founder completed her look with pointed-toe metallic gold boots, and put her hair up in a sleek bun.

This comes after Hadid shared a rare insight into her relationship with Bradley Cooper, in an interview with Vogue.

In the outlet’s March cover story, she shared how the actor has given her a normal experience of dating.

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that's something that's so nice to bring back into my life,” she said.

Hadid continued, “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

“I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky's the word.”