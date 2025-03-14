Prince William admits he 'wished' he had one trait that Prince Harry does

Prince William has a lighthearted exchange with a fan about their hair

Prince William isn’t shy about poking fun at his own hair (or lack thereof).

During a visit to Sporting Khalsa FC in the West Midlands on Tuesday, March 11, the Prince of Wales spotted a woman in the crowd with vibrant red locks and couldn’t help but make a joke that was an instant reminder of his younger brother, Prince Harry.

"Your hair! It's fantastic!" William, 42, told the fan, named Pam Dawes, before laughing at his own situation. "I wish I had hair like that! You look amazing. I've lost the chance."

The remark carried an unspoken reference to William’s brother, the Duke of Sussex, who famously inherited the red-haired gene that runs in their family — one that he has since passed on to his and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

William was at the event as part of his role as patron of the Football Association, supporting a referee training course aimed at increasing diversity in officiating. He even helped referee a children’s match and spoke about the growing role of women in football.

The royal’s comment comes after Harry took a lighthearted jab at his brother’s baldness in his 2023 memoir Spare, calling it "alarming" and "more advanced than mine."

However, Prince William has embraced his changing look over the years—including sporting a beard recently.

As for the red-haired fan who caught William’s attention, she expressed, “He loved my hair. He was lovely, bless him. He’s made my day.”