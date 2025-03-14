Taylor Swift’s goals no longer align with Travis Kelce: report

Travis Kelce disappoints Taylor Swift with major life decision

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seen a couple of setbacks already this year, and the NFL star’s latest decision just brought more trouble in paradise.

The 35-year-old pop superstar had planned 2025 to be a relaxed break from her busy life, as she gets to spend more and more time with her beau after two hectic years spent in Eras Tour.

The plan would have perfectly aligned with the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end’s retirement if he had taken it this year.

However, a source told Radar Online, "Travis could retire this minute, because he's set financially and has other irons in the fire, like acting. But he wants to go out on top."

The insider shared that the Anti-Hero hitmaker wants to get married and start a family to begin this year afresh after the Super Bowl and Blake Lively drama. But Kelce is not on board with her plans.

“Privately, she's hoping Kelce will retire, but she'll support him through another year of football if that's what he wants," the source added.

This comes after the Grotesquerie star announced that he will be coming back for another NFL season, on his New Heights podcast.

"I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” said Kelce.

Adding, "I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed…”

Neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed any theories about what they plan for their future, but the couple has been keeping it low-key since they returned from their tropical vacation.