Tom Cruise’s an inspiration behind ‘Severance’ scene, reveals Adam Scott

Severance star Adam Scott has recently admitted that Tom Cruise inspired the opening sequence of Season 2.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Adam revealed that his character Mark ran down the Lumon hallway for one particular scene as he emulated Tom’s famous run in different action movies.

“There’s no way, if you’re running that much in a suit, there’s no way you can avoid any sort of comparison to Tom Cruise because he’s the king,” said the 51-year-old.

The Parks and Recreation actor explained, “What I find is something that he does that’s incredibly impressive is, at one point when we were shooting the opening sequence for the first episode of Season 2, we did a bunch of different stuff.”

Sharing insights about his scene, Adam mentioned, “At one point I was on a treadmill with a harness connected to me, and what we found was there was some uncanny valley thing that would start happening because if you’re on a treadmill, you’re running at a consistent speed.”

“There’s no variation in your speed, whereas if someone is actually running, there’s constant variation in speed that isn’t even perceptible to the human eye,” remarked the Big Little Lies star.

Adam stated, “You clock it when you’re watching Tom Cruise run.”

“There’s something very human about it because he’s actually doing it,” continued the actor.

Therefore, Adam added, “We found that in order for it to be realistic, I had to run around on the treadmill just to make it inconsistent. It was super interesting. You’re welcome.”

Meanwhile, the actor added that Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller “also has an affinity for Tom Cruise”.