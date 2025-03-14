Lady Gaga reveals major decision Michael Polansky took for ‘Mayhem’

Lady Gaga shares how Michael Polansky influenced the new album

Lady Gaga was always open to suggestions from Michael Polansky while making her album, Mayhem.

The 38-year-old star revealed that her fiancé was actively involved in the process of the album’s creation and influenced some major changes.

During an interview with The New York Times, the Bad Romance hitmaker shared that she was about to make Mayhem a “grunge” album but Polansky made her decide against it.

"Michael was in the studio every day with me. He oversaw the whole process of making the record, completing it, helping me to shape the sound of the record creatively," Gaga said.

The Born This Way songstress recalled, "There was one point where I almost turned the whole album into a grunge record." She noted that her track Perfect Celebrity inspired her to go in that direction.

"I was like, 'Oh, everything should be this' and [Polansky] said, but there’s so much other amazing music that you’ve made, and it’s all you. You don’t have to try to be something."

The 14-time-Grammy winner added, "I thought that was really astute, and I was happy it happened because often I will run with my crazy idea and then sometimes regret that."

Polansky also advocated for How Bad Do U Want Me, which almost didn’t make the cut.

“Oh my God, I almost didn’t put that on the album," Gaga said of the "total hyper-pop" song.

Gaga was reluctant to release the synth-pop song because she suspected she would get a "weird reaction" from fans to a "really super pop" song.