Lizzo believes people have wrong perceptions of her

Lizzo has recently addressed public perception of herself in a candid interview.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said, “I realised nobody really knows me.”

“If it's easy for you to think just anything about me, then you don't really know me,” stated the 36-year-old.

The Truth Hurts crooner pointed out, “I think people have been distracted, and keeping it real, I think they've been distracted by the way that I look.”

“I think they've been distracted by my joy that I exude. I think that they don't understand it. Where I thought people got me, they really didn't,” explained the rapper.

Lizzo also noted that she has “changed” and had “promised to change”.

Later, the singer told the host, “I am the best version of Melissa 'Lizzo' Jefferson right now.”

“Not because of anything external or superficial, but because of the work that I've done on myself as a human being and the life that I've lived,” remarked the About Damn Time hit-maker.

Interestingly, Lizzo revealed she’s “really proud of this version” of herself.

“I cannot wait to just show her to the world and for people to get to know me for real this time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lizzo released her latest single, Still Bad, on March 13,