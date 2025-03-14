Justin Bieber admits feeling ‘unworthy’ in heartbroken statement

Justin shares a seven-month-old son named Jack with his wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is finally addressing fans growing concerns about his health.

The Stay singer, 31, shared an emotional post in which he admitted to feeling like a ‘fraud’ and ‘unqualified’, most days.

His confession comes right after the recent appearance sparked worries about his health with fans noting his disheaveled look and social media posts showing him smoking from a bong.

He wrote, ‘I personally have always felt unworthy like I was a fraud, like when peope told me I deserve something.’

To note, the Peaches hitmake rose to fame when he was hardly 15.

The pop star and his wife Hailey 28, are parents to their seven-month-old-son Jack Blues. Earlier, the couple had a tense moment with paparazzi in public while spending his time with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The singer also recently arked his 31st birthday on March 1.