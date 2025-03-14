Meryl Streep, Martin Short: Love is in the air

Meryl Steep and Martin Short have been dating for over a year now

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have taken their fans by a surprise.

The Only Murders in the Building costars have turned into a couple – though discreetly.

An insider shared with Page Six the details of their covert romance.

As per the outlet, the duo has been dating for “well over a year now.”

The source tipped that the Devil Wears Prada star and the Cat in The Hat Knows a Lot About That alum were taken by surprise as the romance between them was “completely unexpected.”

The most astonishing part is that neither the Mamma Mia! actress, nor the Martin Show host was looking for a relationship when they began dating.

Tipster also revealed how “Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin” as he “is a gentleman”, “keeps her laughing”, is a “positive person” and how much the Oscar nominee “loves being around him.”

The best part for both of them is that the pair got the approval and support for their relationship from their friends and family.

For the unversed, both 75-year-old and 74-year-old have lost their exes to cancer. In fact, both bonded “over the loss of their exes”.

Marriage is currently not on the cards for the couple. They are happily dating as girlfriend and boyfriend.