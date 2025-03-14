Glen Powell, Barry Jenkins team up for sci-fi thriller 'The Natural Order'

Glen Powell is set to star in Universal's upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Natural Order, with Barry Jenkins in talks to direct.

The film is based on Matthew Aldrich's unpublished manuscript, with Jenkins and Aldrich attached to write the script.

The Natural Order centers around the search for eternal life, and marks the first project for Powell and producing partner Dan Cohen's banner Barnstorm, through their first-look deal with Universal.

Producers on the film include Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for Pastel, along with Jewerl Keats Ross. Jenkins' most recent film was Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, which has surpassed $700 million at the global box office.

He won an Oscar for his script for the 2016 drama Moonlight.

Powell has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, following the success of films like Twisters. He is set to star in Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man, which Paramount will release in November.

Universal senior executive vp of production development Erik Baiers will oversee The Natural Order for the studio.

Deadline was first to report about The Natural Order.