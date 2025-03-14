Camilla's aide reveals Queen's 'anxieties' over King Charles' cancer

King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced in early 2024 and treatment is reportedly still ongoing

Queen Camilla didn’t let the world see the weight she was carrying when King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

A royal aide revealed to Newsweek how Camilla balanced public duties while privately supporting her husband after his diagnosis in 2024.

“It was exhausting,” the aide admitted in an interview published Wednesday, March 12, adding, “It would have been draining for a woman half her age.”

The aide recalled Camilla’s visit to a London cancer center on January 31, just days before Buckingham Palace publicly announced Charles’ illness. At the time, Camilla knew her husband had been diagnosed but had to maintain her composure.

“She had to undertake public duties… and yet not be able to show the slightest flicker of vulnerability,” the aide explained, calling her resilience “astonishing.”

The Palace confirmed Charles’ diagnosis on February 5, stating that doctors discovered a “form of cancer” following a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

In the months since, the king has continued his royal engagements, including a trip to Poland in January. He and Camilla are also set to visit Italy in April.

Meanwhile, in March, Princess Kate Middleton revealed her own cancer battle after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier in the year.

While Kate has since shared that she is in remission, Charles is still undergoing treatment — though, according to royal insiders, he has no plans to slow down.