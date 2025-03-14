Halsey slams haters after criticism over racy social media post

Halsey claps back at haters over lingerie post

Halsey can’t seem to believe the hate she got over a simple thirst trap.

The You Should Be Sad singer, 30, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, March 13, to respond to negative comments about their recent Instagram post, which featured them in various outfits—including lingerie.

“I can’t believe how angry everyone is that I wore a push up bra,” Halsey wrote. “Damn I really still got it like that.”

When a fan questioned who exactly was upset over the photos, the alt-pop star had a simple answer, “The body cops.”

And for anyone who found it surprising that they would post such revealing pictures, Halsey had an even sassier response.

“Like I didn’t do full frontal on a 100-foot-tall IMAX screen,” they added. “[Be f------- for real.]”

The Instagram post in question, shared three days prior, featured a carousel of stylish shots from home.

Halsey showcased a variety of looks, including a black knit sweater paired with a red plaid asymmetrical skirt, knee-high white socks, and Mary Janes.

Another photo captured them in a lacy bra and underwear set, while a separate edgy look featured a leather biker jacket—worn with nothing underneath—along with a matching leather hat, tiny studded shorts, and boots.

For fans wondering about the lingerie that sparked all the conversation, Halsey was happy to share details.

“It’s from Pepper! It’s a miracle,” they replied to a fan. “Not loaded with padding but gives a truly psychotic amount of lift. Huge fan. This is not an ad. lol.”

It’s safe to say that Halsey isn’t here for the unsolicited opinions—but they are here to rock whatever look they choose, push-up bras and all.