Jennifer Aniston all set for showdown with Ellen Pompeo over ratings

Jennifer Aniston is all set for showdown with Ellen Pompeo over shows and ratings.

The Friends alum has been ruling the small screen for quite some time for The Morning Show, but now the popular Grey’s Anatomy star is making a comeback to the screen with her upcoming Hulu series, Good American Family.

“Jen's feeling threatened and looking nervously over her shoulder at Ellen, who she's avoided like the plague for decades,” said an insider.

The source went on, “Even though they have shared team members over the years and have a handful of mutual friends in the industry, there's always been a tension between these two that dates right back to Ellen's breakthrough in 2003 to 2004, which coincided with Jen winding down her 10-year run on Friends.”

“Ellen and Jen both branching out into big streaming projects in 2025,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “Jen is watching her back and being more protective than ever of what she's built and continues to grow with The Morning Show.”

However, another source revealed that Jennifer’s good friend and Morning Show castmate Mark Duplass, who took up the job of Ellen’s leading man in Good American Family.

The insider mentioned, “Jen wants Mark to be successful and a bigger star, but it's kind of annoying that Ellen decided to pick one of Jen's closest collaborators to be in this show with her – and it really was Ellen's choice.”

“Jen and Ellen are both playing the long game with their careers. There's always going to be some awkward overlap between them because they're so fundamentally similar as people,” added a source.