Selena Gomez presents Martin Short, Steve Martin with SAG Awards

Selena Gomez shares wholesome moment with 'OMITB' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez played the messenger and delivered Martin Short and Steve Martin their SAG Awards.

Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars missed the SAG Awards ceremony which took place on February 23rd and weren’t there to receive the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, as well as Short’s award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series.

Since Short skipped the event because of being sick with COVID, the presenters Joey King and Jack Quaid accepted the award on his behalf.

However, the Emilia Perez star brought the awards to his co-stars and shared their reactions on Instagram, on Wednesday, March 12th.

"And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short," she announced as she approached her co-stars, in a video shared on the Only Murders Instagram account.

Short joked about falling to the ground due to the weight of his awards and then delivered a humourous acceptance speech, “I would like to thank the Academy and everyone in the crew... Whose names [I] just don't know," he said.

During the award show, Gomez accepted the show’s award without her costars and gave a heartfelt speech for them.

"We never win. This is so weird!, Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care," she joked.

“But,” she continued, "Thank you to Marty and Steve for — well they raised me. But I genuinely am just so grateful to everybody. The writers, everyone deserves this. And I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful.”