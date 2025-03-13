Selena Gomez parts ways with fiance Benny Blanco's diamond ring

Gomez explains 'it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship'

Selena Gomez just gave away a major symbol of her love story with her fiancé Benny Blanco as they step into their new chapter.

The singer and actress launched her “12 Days of Really Rare Stuff” campaign on Monday, sharing sentimental keepsakes as she counts down to the release of her joint album with Blanco, I Said I Love You First.

For the first giveaway, Gomez, 32, listed the Jacquie Aiche diamond “B” ring she once used to confirm her relationship with the 37-year-old music producer — for just $12.

The custom piece, featuring .44 carats of pavé diamonds, had originally been designed for her in 2023.

“For the first day of #12DaysOfReallyRareStuff, which is also a countdown to I Said I Love You First, it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship,” she wrote in the listing. “This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023.”

The giveaway continued Tuesday with a signed Coach Selena Grace Bag, designed by Gomez, offered for free.

The giveaway comes months after the Only Murders in the Building star swapped out her initial ring for a massive engagement piece. Blanco proposed in December with a marquise diamond in a cathedral setting — Gomez’s dream ring.

“I just tried not to f**k up,” Blanco joked in Interview Magazine, revealing Gomez had envisioned the design since writing her 2015 hit Good For You.