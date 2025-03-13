Elizabeth Olsen opens up about future of ‘Scarlet Witch’ role

Elizabeth Olsen revealed if she will be playing the role of Scarlet Witch ever again.

In an interview with the Collider, the Oldboy actress was asked about her experience of playing the renowned character, she not only appreciated the role but also showed interest in looking ahead to play it again.

The interviewer noted that it is unusual to play a character for so long to which Olsen said, "It’s really unusual. It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they when they get to do a TV show for a long time.”

She added, “To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up."

Feeling grateful for the role, the 36-year-old actress continued, "I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more."

Referring to What If…? Series, where Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) appears in alternate universe storylines, Olsen acknowledged that the animation feels like a "parallel world" and isn’t entirely sure how it connects to live-action performances.

"But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively," she concluded.

Olsen appeared as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch in Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014) and last appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).