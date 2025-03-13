(From left) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, PTI leader Asad Qaiser speak during the National Assembly session in Islamabad, on March 13, 2025. — Screengrab/GeoNewsLive

The government and opposition exchanged heated accusations in the National Assembly on Thursday over the Jaffar Express hijacking, blaming each other for the deadly attack that claimed nearly two dozen lives.

Scores of people were rescued from the train hijacked by militants in Balochsitan's Bloan, hours after security forces killed all 33 attackers to end a day-long standoff.

The militants blew up the rail tracks and opened fire on the Jaffar Express as it made its way to Peshawar from Quetta, the capital of mineral-rich Balochistan, taking hostage several of the 440 aboard.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is responsible for the attack, in which 21 hostages were killed and four security troops martyred.

In the National Assembly session, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif underscored that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was propagating over the terror incident, PTI leader Asad Qaiser blamed the government's incompetence for the attack.

During the session, in a rare show of unity, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the hijacking of the Jaffer Express.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary appreciated the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, FC, SSG and law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.

It recognised that their heroic efforts in neutralising the terrorists involved in the attack on Jaffar Express reflect the resolve and readiness of security forces to defend the nation at all costs.

The lower house of parliament expressed the resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual, and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty will be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country.

It expressed the commitment to working relentlessly to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The House also called upon the people, regardless of their ethnicity and religion, to unite in the fight against terrorism and reject extremism, ensuring peace, safety and prosperity for future generations.

Asif blasts PTI's social media propaganda

Defence Minister Asif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, highlighting that passengers were separated based on their ethnicity and provincial affiliation.

Asif pointed out that the PTI is reluctant to condemn terrorist organisations. He praised Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for standing firm against threats in Balochistan and criticised the PTI who, he claimed, out of fear, "refuse to condemn terrorists".

He also condemned the spread of misinformation on social media, highlighting that a post from a PTI-affiliated page falsely claimed that 100 people had been martyred in the Jaffer Express tragedy.





"The entire nation witnessed how PTI’s social media interpreted the incident,” Asif said. "Instead of acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, they promoted a false narrative, claiming the terrorists themselves released the hostages."

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack, emphasising that such tragedies cause immense grief, which is further aggravated by the spread of misinformation.

He alleged that this misleading account was circulated by verified PTI-affiliated accounts, particularly those operated by supporters living abroad.

Without naming individuals, Asif criticised those who, according to him, fled the country but continued to malign national institutions from overseas. "These people lack the courage to return and face the law, yet they dare to question others," he added.

The defence czar also reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army has led the fight against terrorism and that the entire nation stands in support of the armed forces.

He also referenced a past statement by General Bajwa and General Faiz, who had reportedly suggested that settling terrorists in Pakistan was in the country’s best interest.

The minister claimed that intelligence sources confirmed the attackers’ links to Afghanistan.

Asif stressed that Pakistan has repeatedly urged Afghanistan to take action against terrorist groups such as the BLA. However, he asserted that real progress is only possible if past mistakes are acknowledged.

Asif also accused the PTI of attempting to seize power at any cost while failing to prioritise national security.

During his speech, Asif criticised the PTI members for disrupting proceedings and engaging in political double standards. He added that the PTI members question the legitimacy of state institutions when it suits them, yet they continue to benefit from the same system.

He urged the opposition to focus on Pakistan’s survival rather than defending one individual. Asif emphasised that the country’s security and stability should take precedence over personal political battles. He urged PTI members to abandon their confrontational approach and work towards national unity.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism remains a top priority.

The defence minister criticised the PTI further, saying that they seem to forget their own actions while in power.

He remarked that those now raising concerns about the Ojhri Camp incident and the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report failed to take any action on these matters when they were in government.

PPP chief laments lack of political unity

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan’s terrorism problem is not new, recalling that even when he was a child, he witnessed acts of terrorism.

He highlighted that the country has suffered immensely due to terrorism, including the assassination of his mother and former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal credited Nawaz Sharif for formulating the National Action Plan (NAP) and suggested that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could introduce a second phase of the plan to counter the evolving threat.

He warned that forces aiming to destabilise Pakistan are united in their efforts and that the nation is currently facing a more dangerous period than ever before.

He lamented the lack of unity among political forces, asserting that terrorists are exploiting these divisions.

He pointed out that terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are becoming increasingly severe, with each incident being more dangerous than the last.

The PPP chief stressed that terrorists have no ideology, politics, or religion — they merely seek to spread fear and chaos.

Bilawal further claimed that international forces are providing financial support to these terrorist groups. He questioned why terrorists who kill innocent civilians specifically target China. He urged support for the chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their efforts to restore peace.

Bilawal, the former foreign minister, also acknowledged that the people of Balochistan are demanding their rightful share of the province’s resources. He warned that if the unrest in Balochistan continues, it will not remain confined to the province but could spread across the country and the wider region.

He criticised those attempting to destabilise Pakistan, emphasising that their objectives are progressing unchecked. He stressed the need for a collective response, asserting that national unity is essential to counter these threats.

The PPP chairman expressed disappointment that President Asif Ali Zardari’s speech was not given due respect in the Assembly, describing it as more than just a political address.

He noted that Zardari had spoken about the economy, a topic that should be discussed by both the government and the opposition.

He criticised a particular faction for repeatedly demanding the release of "Prisoner 804" (the term used for PTI founder Imran Khan) instead of focusing on national issues.

He pointed out that while some may have emotional ties to their leader, the broader electorate is not concerned with this matter.

He urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s leadership to recognise its responsibilities beyond calling for the release of Prisoner 804, suggesting that they should also initiate at least one developmental project.

'You do not have the capacity'

For his part, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan must address the root causes of ongoing terrorism and questioned what factors continue to fuel terrorist activities in the country.

He criticised the legitimacy of the current National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly, claiming that those occupying seats are merely representatives of "Form 47".

Qaiser stressed that the government needs to reassess its foreign relations, particularly in the context of regional security.

Qaiser asserted that the National Assembly was formed through fraudulent means and called for fresh elections to restore public confidence.

He accused the authorities of deliberately sidelining smaller provinces and ignoring their political representation.

The PTI leader criticised the government for failing to provide a clear plan to address the country's current challenges. He remarked that the situation in Sindh is so dire that it appears as though no government exists in the province. Karachi’s infrastructure, he claimed, is in ruins, with broken roads and inadequate public services.

Qaiser challenged the government’s claims of controlling inflation, suggesting that a visit to local markets would reveal the true extent of rising prices. He also emphasised the need for action against illegal immigrants, urging stricter enforcement measures.

He condemned the growing influence of criminal groups, particularly in Sindh and Punjab, where he claimed dacoits in riverine areas operate with impunity. He stressed that a national consensus is required to tackle these challenges effectively.

Qaiser reaffirmed his party’s stance on the imprisonment of "Prisoner 804," vowing to raise the issue at every forum and on every occasion. He maintained that the detention was unjust and politically motivated.

Mentioning that Asif blamed his party for propaganda about the train attack, he responded: "This is all happening due to your incompetence. You do not have the capacity [to govern]."