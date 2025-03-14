Demi Lovato sets the record straight amid health concerns

Demi Lovato has a strong fan base that not only savours her songs but also worries about her health.

The Camp Rock star had put up a video on TikTok, Tuesday March 11 reflecting her admirable cooking skills.

The video, which showed the Heart Attack hitmaker roasting a whole chicken, sparked health concern among fans as the 32-year-old’s hands were shaking throughout the clip.

Lovato’s hands were visibly trembling while removing the insides of the chicken.

While filming the video, the Grammy-nominee also made a faux pas; instead of turning on the oven, the Let It Go crooner mistakenly turned on the stove.

Netizens took to social media to express their concern. One fan wrote, “I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard.”

Jordan Lutes’ partner responded to the comments to assure the fans that she was having no issues.

The This is Me hitmaker commented “I’m okay! I promise” followed by a black heart emoji.