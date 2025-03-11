Gal Gadot 'scared to death' after rare health diagnosis

Gal Gadot opens up about her rare health condition

Gal Gadot is finally opening up about her rare health condition that almost sent shivers down her spine.

During her regal appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the 39-year-old revealed that a blood clot was discovered in her brain ahead of giving birth to her daughter Ori.

The Wonder Woman star, who also shares Alma, Maya, and Daniella with her husband Jason Varsano, admitted on the show, "I had a huge scare. All of a sudden, I realized what it means to be scared to death."

It wasn't long after Gal began experiencing weeks of headaches that she received a thorough diagnosis, revealing she was already 'very pregnant'.

Sharing how doctors initially blamed the actress’ migraine and hormones for the sudden shift in her health, she further went on to add, "I had major headaches for three weeks and I was seeing doctors and different neurologists.

"They found out this horrible thing and we were rushed to the hospital. And they got the baby out immediately. I went through a thrombectomy."

Gal offered an insight into her condition during an Instagram post in December 2024, describing her rare condition.