Anne Hathaway brings out her inner 'Barbie' in rare outing

'The Princess Diaries' star is aging like fine wine

Oscar winning actress Anne Hathaway has proved that age is just a number.

The 42-year-old was snapped on the set of her fresh film, which is a Colleen Hover’s adaptation of Verity, flashing her evergreen beauty.

However, Anne prioritized her comfort before glamour, but still she looked graceful and elegant while bringing out her inner Barbie.

The Dark Knight Rises actress was spotted in an extremely casual baby pink tracksuit along with an oversized black blazer and vibrant running sneakers

Hathaway flexed her long brunette with curtain bangs and flashed her billion-dollar smile. She completed her look with a cool pair of shades.

Anne, whenever marks her appearances at red carpets, always opts for a look that definitely turns heads towards her.

But when she is not wearing any fancy glamorous gowns, then she is often witnessed to be wearing some really cool casual outfits in her regular days.

On the professional front, The Devil Wears Prada star was last seen in a romantic comedy film with Nicholas Galitzine.

2024 The Idea of You turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year.