Harry Styles presence at Sabrina Carpenter's London show sparks debate

Salma Hayek and Janet Jackson also showed up at Sabrina's concert

Former One Direction vocalist Harry Styles just marked his appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s latest concert.

The 25-year-old pulled out an electrifying show at London’s O2 arena as part of her Short N Sweet tour, gathering thousand of fans and many popular faces.

The Espresso singer’s concert was blessed with renowned personalities including Harry, Five-time Grammy winner Janet Jackson, Salma Hayek, Emma Bunton, and Amanda Holden.

Many celebrities appeared at the show, but the As It Was hitmaker’s presence created a stir online.

As soon the video surfaced on the internet featuring Harry sitting in the audience, fans feared that as usual people might start a rumour of them dating.

One of them wrote, “Tbh he’s probably just a fan and enjoys her music. He was seated high up after all and not in any kind of VIP seating.”

One fan page even posted a screenshot of a news covered by J-14 questioning if Harry Styles and Sabrina Carpenter friends, and penned, “I’m glad they didn’t assume they were dating. Harry can be friends with women.”

“Not everyone is immediately Harry's date”, wrote a third fan.

However, it is unclear if the two know each other personally. But one thing is clear for sure is both Styles and Carpenter are fan of each other and support one another's work.

Back in 2018, Sabrina covered the three-time Grammy winner’s hit track Sign of the Times. Now years later, he randomly shows up to her concert.