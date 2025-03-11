'One Direction' famed Louis Tomlinson sums up first ever India visit with promise

Louis kickstarted his career with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan

Louis Tomlinson, who finally fulfilled his years old promise to his fans, has made his first ever visit to India to perform a special gig at the Lollapalooza 2025.

The 33-year-old had a wish to travel to the South Asian country and he has finally made his dream come true by leading an electrifying show on the Day 2 of the big music festival in Mumbai.

Former One Direction singer summarized his maiden trip to India in a heartwarming video montage.

From driving through the streets to giving interviews and sharing a drink with his team before stepping onto the stage, the clip showcases his whole memorable tour.

He did not just post a summarized video of his trip but also made a promise with his Indian fans that 'he will visit again'.

“India that was amazing. Feels like a dream. I’ll be back! Thank you to everyone that made it so special”, wrote Tomlinson.

During his first trip to the country, the Two of Us singer shared that he ate butter chicken and would love to have an Indian feast on his next visit.

Louis started up his career with a boy band made on the X-Factor in 2010 which also included Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the India gig also marked as his first show after the tragic passing of Payne.