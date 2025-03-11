'You' season 5 promises major reckoning for Joe Goldberg

Netflix has released the trailer for the fifth and final season of You, promising a dramatic and sinister conclusion to Joe Goldberg's twisted journey.

The psychological thriller returns to its roots in New York City, where Joe (Penn Badgley) appears to have secured the perfect life - but his past refuses to stay buried.

The trailer opens with Joe's signature eerie narration: "Hello, you. You're back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person who could make it possible." Now married to Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), Joe has seemingly transformed from an elusive killer to a public figure. However, dark temptations and unfinished business from his past threaten to unravel everything.

Kate, now the CEO of the powerful Lockwood Corporation, introduces Joe to an elite world of wealth and influence.

But beneath their picture-perfect life lurk suspicions, secrets, and old enemies who refuse to stay silent. As Joe battles his compulsions and morality, Kate's family drama escalates tensions, leading to a high-stakes fight for survival.

The trailer teases a major reckoning, with news headlines exposing Joe's hidden past and branding him as either a humanitarian or a homicidal maniac.

Longtime fans will recognize familiar faces, like Annika Atwater (Kathryn Gallagher) and Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), hinting that long-awaited justice may finally be served.

The final season of You features a star-studded cast, including Anna Camp, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and newcomers Natasha Behnam and Pete Ploszek. Showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo promise an electrifying conclusion that will push Joe to his limits.