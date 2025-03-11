Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive update on lucrative Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received their first multi-million-dollar contract from Netflix as they stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020.

The deal was based on a five-year plan in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were meant to produce content for the streaming giant. While the first docuseries, Harry & Meghan, gave the company brilliant numbers and profits, the following releases did not turn out to be as promising.

Moreover, as With Love, Meghan hit the screen earlier this month, the outpouring of mostly negative reviews sparked concerns whether the company will renew its deal even if the show has a second season.

However, the TV insider noted that the negative reviews are not the reason behind the company’s deliberation.

“Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing,” the insider told The Sun. “The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.”

Furthermore, Netflix announcing the second season is “no indication” that the they will want another major deal with the Sussexes. The streaming giant has recently begun a new practice in which they either split a season into two, which seems to work for them.

They source continued, “But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.”

The couple's contract will be expiring this year and it remains to be seen what the streaming giant decides in the end.