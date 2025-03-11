King Charles sends Duchess Sophie on key mission amid political crisis

The real reason behind Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's absence at Commonwealth Day service was finally revealed.

According to Express, the Duchess of Edinburgh missed the key royal event as she was busy representing the monarch at key royal engagements in the US amid the ongoing political crisis.

It has been shared on the Royal Family's website that Sophie was not in attendance at Westminster Abbey because she "travelled to the US on March 8, to carry out engagements in New York."

On the other hand, the reason behind Edward's decision to miss the royal gathering is still unknown. However, the Duke "will visit Royal Air Force Station Waddington, Waddington, Lincoln" on March 11.

It is important to note that the Palace released delightful photos from the Commonwealth Day service which was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine and other key royal members.

Alongside the pictures, the King's office wrote, "The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family and the importance of fostering strong and connected communities."

Many fans observed the notable absence of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in the post's comments section.