‘TBBT’ launches official podcast with exciting guest appearances

‘The Big Bang Theory’ aired from 2007 – 2019

The Big Bang Theory is soon to be getting its official podcast series.

Max announced that it will be launching The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast in collaboration with the Warner Bros.

According to the People Magazine, the post is slated for March 17, with host Jessica Radloff, the journalist, who wrote the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, will analyse the show in conversations with the cast, crew and creators.

The official release read, "Fans will get to hear backstage secrets and previously unheard stories as well as learn about the creative process and decision-making that brought each episode to life through conversations with guests like director James Burrows and cast members Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali), Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom), and John Ross Bowie (Berry Kripke)."

The description continued, "The first podcast episode will offer a special look into the unaired pilot with co-creator Chuck Lorre and former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth. Additional guests include Sara Gilbert (Leslie Winkle), Christine Baranski (Dr Beverly Hofstadter), Vernee Watson (Althea Davis), Sara Rue (Dr Stephanie Barnett), and many more."

The podcast will air weekly on streaming platform and all major podcast platforms.

The comedy sitcom follows the story of two highly intelligent best friends in physiscs, Johnny Galecki as Leonard and Jim Parsons as Sheldon. However, they’re not sure how things are done on earth, resulting in their neighbour Kaley Cuoco as Penny teaching them about life.

The Big Bang Theory was named the longest-running multi-camera series in television history with 10 Emmy awards out of 55 nominations throughout its run.