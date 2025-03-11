Meghan Markle uncertain about future as Prince Harry reconciles with Kate

Meghan Markle was reduced to tears due to uncertainty in her life after her husband Prince Harry's meeting with Princess Kate.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex has been facing backlash following the release of her new cooking series, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

From Meghan's Sussex title comment to producing not relatable content, royal experts and fans have been questioning the Duchess' career choices.

According to Closer Magazine, the source said, "Meghan's gone from being on a complete high to feeling crushed and humiliated."

An insider claimed that the mother-of-two thought her comeback on Netflix and rebranding of lifestyle project As Ever, will be a pivotal moment of her life.

She "believed it could turn her into the next Martha Stewart – an opportunity to re-launch her career and boost her image."

The Duchess expected some "negative reaction," however, the severe criticism she has received has hurt her. The source revealed that Meghan is "devastated."

Notably, the report shared that the former Suits actress "feels unsure" about her and Harry's future in TV and with Netflix especially after her series failed to grab the audience.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle's inner feelings about the ongoing reactions towards her Netflix show came after the Duke of Sussex's alleged meeting with Princess Catherine during her family trip to the Caribbean Islands.