John Miller sparks reunion rumours with ex wife amid Garner-Affleck drama

John Miller left fans guessing as she sparked reunion rumours with ex post Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck growing bond.
Just a few days back, the Elektra actress was seen at the Batman star’s residence in the most comfortable state. The sighting fueled reunion rumours with her ex-husband.
Post the sighting, an insider confirmed to Daily Mail that Miller is not really insecure seeing the growing bond between the former partners – though it does bother him a bit as would do to anyone.
However, then comes a rare appearance of the CaliBurger CEO’s appearance with his former wife Caroline Campbell in Los Angeles Sunday, March 10.
They ex-couple didn’t have much of a conversation before getting into their Tesla and driving off.
The 13 Going on 30 alum’s boyfriend donned a mauve hoodie with worn-in jeans accessorized with brown boot and a trucker cap. He sported a scruffy bear and hair longer than usual.
The violinist wore a gray hoodie with rainbow colors at the front and dark leggings. The lady had a cap over her long blonde hair.
For the unversed, the 45-year-old and the 47-year-old had tied the knot in 2008 before parting ways through divorce in 2018.
The estranged couple share two kids: Violent and Quest.
