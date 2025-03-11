 
close
Tuesday March 11, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

John Miller sparks reunion rumours with ex wife amid Garner-Affleck drama

Jennifer Garner's presence at Ben Affleck's residence leaves fans guessing

By Web Desk
March 11, 2025
Jennifer Garners boyfriend John Miller spotted with ex sparking reunion rumours
Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller spotted with ex sparking reunion rumours

John Miller left fans guessing as she sparked reunion rumours with ex post Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck growing bond.

Just a few days back, the Elektra actress was seen at the Batman star’s residence in the most comfortable state. The sighting fueled reunion rumours with her ex-husband.

Post the sighting, an insider confirmed to Daily Mail that Miller is not really insecure seeing the growing bond between the former partners – though it does bother him a bit as would do to anyone.

However, then comes a rare appearance of the CaliBurger CEO’s appearance with his former wife Caroline Campbell in Los Angeles Sunday, March 10.

They ex-couple didn’t have much of a conversation before getting into their Tesla and driving off.

The 13 Going on 30 alum’s boyfriend donned a mauve hoodie with worn-in jeans accessorized with brown boot and a trucker cap. He sported a scruffy bear and hair longer than usual.

The violinist wore a gray hoodie with rainbow colors at the front and dark leggings. The lady had a cap over her long blonde hair.

For the unversed, the 45-year-old and the 47-year-old had tied the knot in 2008 before parting ways through divorce in 2018.

The estranged couple share two kids: Violent and Quest.