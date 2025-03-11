Meghan Markle receives major blow from Netflix amid negative reviews

Meghan Markle’s new show on Netflix has been creating buzz since earlier this year and the headlines have only grown in number since its release on March 4th.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, along with the show, now appears to be in an uncertain territory as bosses of the streaming giant react to the negative reviews pouring in.

A Netflix source revealed that the company is “worried” about the partnership with Prince Harry’s wife in the current climate.

“It’s not a runaway success,” an insider told MailOnline. The source explained that With Love, Meghan had been filmed “back-to-back” which is why a second season was announced so quickly.

“I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season it’s like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one,” the insider said.

“What this does is allow edits to be made to the show from feedback from press and Netflix viewers. It’s clever and cost effective. So, no the overall contract hasn’t been renewed yet.”

Last month, Meghan has also revealed that Netflix was not only producing the show but the company was now also a business partner in her lifestyle brand. While the website went live and has its products up for display, there has been no definite launch date except that it mentions ‘Spring 2025’.

“Netflix bosses are all worried now because they have invested a lot in the product line. They don't know when and how to roll it all out,” the source added.