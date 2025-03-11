'A Star is Born' actor Bradley Cooper’s makeover sends friends into frenzy

Maestro star Bradley Cooper never fails to surprise fans with his acting chops and dedication.

Loved and celebrated for his performances in A Star is Born, Limitless, The Hangover, Lady Gaga’s former co-star continues to garner praise for every role that.

Same has been the case with his cameo appearance as Elijah Gemstone, a Civil War-era robber turned preacher, in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

Irina Shayk’s boyfriend is making waves with his ‘scruffy look’ in his special appearance in the fourth season of the series.

Netizens stormed the internet with their appreciation for the star’s changed look.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Bradley Cooper in Righteous Gemstones is the first time I've found him attractive.”

Another social media user commented: “Not gonna lie, I didn't hate how Bradley Cooper looked on Gemstones last night.”

“It's weird because Bradley Cooper is kinda regular-looking, yet he's sooo hot at the same time,” a third X user wondered.

Another narrated the funny incident stating they “knew it was him’ while watching, but her husband wouldn't “believe” her.

For the unversed, Danny McBride – the creator of the series – admired the devotion and hard work of the 50-year-old actor.

The producer of the film told the Hollywood Reporter that could never imagine an actor of such a stature would agree to “wear a period piece wool costume in 90 degrees weather for 10 days straight.”