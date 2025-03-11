Nicolas Cage attends new film ‘The Surfer’ SXSW premiere after ex's lawsuit dismissal

Nicolas Cage at 'The Surfer’ SXSW premiere

Nicolas Cage made a dazzling return to the spotlight, stepping out for the SXSW premiere of his upcoming film, The Surfer, in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

The appearance marked his first public outing since being dismissed from a lawsuit filed by his ex, Christina Fulton.

Dressed to impress, the Oscar winner, 61, rocked a black suit covered in sparkles, adding a touch of flair with a satin button-up, sunglasses, and a black top hat—because, of course, it’s Nicolas Cage.

He waved to cameras on the red carpet, looking unbothered and ready to celebrate his new film.

The Surfer, directed by Lorcan Finnegan, follows Cage’s character as he returns to the beach of his childhood to surf with his son, only to find himself humiliated by a group of locals. The tension heats up—literally—as the conflict escalates with the summer’s rising temperatures, pushing him to his breaking point.

Cage’s red carpet appearance coincided with news that Fulton had officially dismissed her claims against him from a lawsuit concerning their son, Weston Coppola Cage, 34.

Filed last month, the lawsuit accused Cage of failing to intervene in what Fulton described as Weston’s mental-health struggles. While the claims against Cage were dropped “with prejudice”—meaning they cannot be refiled—the lawsuit against Weston remains ongoing.

Weston was arrested in July 2024 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged altercation with Fulton in April.

While she initially denied that the incident was a dispute, she later stated it was a “mental-health crisis” and emphasized the importance of Weston receiving proper help.

Despite the legal drama, Cage seemed fully focused on his latest project. And if his red carpet ensemble was any indication, he’s embracing this new chapter with his signature boldness.